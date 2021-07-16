Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 19

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, July 19

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on Flexible School Day Program 2021-22 application
  • discussion and possible action on a lease agreement with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network 
  • discussion and possible action on the 2021-22 student handbook

Tuesday, July 20 

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda

  • discussion and possible action choosing assessment rates for properties within the Thunder Rock PID
  • discussion and possible action to appoint Place 3 commissioner to the Planning and Zoning Commission
  • discussion and possible action on an ordinance regarding street abandonment on Avenue O

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven 

On the agenda: 

  • swearing-in of new city secretary 
  • discussion on planning annual street repairs 

Meadowlakes City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on POA’s memorial tree program
  • discussion and possible action to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls-based Swartzco manufacturing customers include SpaceX

22 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

PEC board votes to lower proposed solar fees and further study rates

22 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

First homeowner moves into Gregg Ranch

24 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + twenty =