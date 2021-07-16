GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 19
Check agendas and websites to see if the following meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, July 19
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on Flexible School Day Program 2021-22 application
- discussion and possible action on a lease agreement with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network
- discussion and possible action on the 2021-22 student handbook
Tuesday, July 20
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action choosing assessment rates for properties within the Thunder Rock PID
- discussion and possible action to appoint Place 3 commissioner to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- discussion and possible action on an ordinance regarding street abandonment on Avenue O
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- swearing-in of new city secretary
- discussion on planning annual street repairs
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and possible action on POA’s memorial tree program
- discussion and possible action to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government