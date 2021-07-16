Kingsland man dies after trying to clean boat’s fish finder on Lake LBJ

A Kingsland man died Thursday, July 15, after attempting to clean a boat’s fish finder while on Lake LBJ.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the 66-year-old man and his juvenile-age grandson were fishing on the lake when the man went into the water to clear debris off of the fish finder.

During the process, the man began to struggle in the water. His grandson threw him a lifejacket, but he was unable to reach it and went underwater. The grandson then donned a lifejacket and jumped into the water to help the man.

The two were in the water for about 20 minutes before people in another boat stopped to help, according to the TPWD. Witnesses began CPR on the man and called 9-1-1 while taking the man and his grandson to shore.

Sunrise Beach Village police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the 5100 block of RM 2233 to assist when the boat arrived to shore. A CareFlight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

When Texas Park and Wildlife Department game wardens arrived, medical personnel had stopped CPR. Llano County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Brian Alexander pronounced the man dead.

Officials had not released the victim’s name as of press time.

