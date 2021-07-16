Support Community Press

First homeowner moves into Gregg Ranch

2 hours ago
Sharon 'Lynne' McCoy is the first homeowner to move into the Gregg Ranch development

Sharon 'Lynne' McCoy is the first homeowner to move into the Gregg Ranch development in Marble Falls. Once complete, the development will include about 700 single-family and 250 multi-family homes. Courtesy photo

The Gregg Ranch housing development welcomed its first resident. Sharon “Lynne” McCoy moved into her new Pulte Home in the beginning of July. 

“Our first homeowner to move in is such an advocate for Gregg Ranch,” said Kelly Chaney, a PulteGroup sales team member, in a statement. “(McCoy) has told all her friends about Gregg Ranch, one has already bought a home and two more are on our interest list. It is a great feeling to see such a positive response from new community members and watch them fill Gregg Ranch with thoughtful, caring neighbors.”

The 240-acre, master-planned community is located in Marble Falls near the intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281. 

Currently in the first phase of development, amenities include an outdoor kids’ play area, bocce ball, and horseshoe pits. Phase 2 will add a community pool, a dog park, and biking trails. Home prices sit in the $300,000 range.

Once complete, the development will include about 700 single-family and 250 multi-family homes. 

The development hosted an open house in April after home pre-sales began in January. 

For more information about homes in the development, visit the Gregg Ranch website.

