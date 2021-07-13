Putters and Gutters a family operation

Putters and Gutters owners Roy and Monica Cockrell in front of the framing for party rooms in the Marble Falls location, 4100 U.S. 281. The couple is working toward an August or September opening. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Opening a Marble Falls location of Putters and Gutters is an opportunity to extend the work family, owners Monica and Roy Cockrell said.

“Everyone is family here,” Monica said. “My mom and I have been out here helping with landscaping. (Roy’s) sister helped paint the walls in the skating rink. We all help because we all want to.”

Cockrell opened the Lampasas family fun center in 2017. Marble Falls has been on Roy’s radar as a prime location to expand the company ever since. He hopes to draw visitors from other Highland Lakes cities.

Despite recent bad weather and pandemic-caused shipping setbacks, Cockrell’s sights are set on an August or September grand opening of the Marble Falls facility, 4100 U.S. 281.

“I just need three weeks of no rain to get electrical (installed) out here, and then it’ll go quick,” Roy explained. “(Marble Falls) has been so welcoming, and we’re excited to open soon.”

The 7-acre stretch of land will house a 20-lane bowling alley, a roller rink, a miniature golf course, and a concert venue large enough to hold 3,000 people. The couple also plans to bring less traditional activities to the center, including cornhole, washer, and arm wrestling tournaments.

Perhaps the most unique activity is an ax-throwing area, where guests can take aim at targets set up several yards away.

“It’s crazy right?” Monica laughed. “You can throw an ax, have some wine, and a ton of fun.”

Hiring is underway for the new facility, which will need 50-75 hardworking, energetic people to fill all positions. For more information on job opportunities, email puttersandgutters@yahoo.com.

