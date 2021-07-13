Role changes in MFISD athletics department

Marble Falls Independent School District on July 13 announced athletics department staff changes involving Rick Hoover (left,) Brian Herman, John Berkman, and Cord Woerner. Staff and courtesy photos

The Marble Falls school district July 13 announced athletics department staff changes and promotions for the 2021-22 academic year.

After four years as athletics director, Rick Hoover will become the director of special programs. He is taking over for Cord Woerner, who is now a contract employee with the city of Marble Falls. Woerner will provide juvenile case management services to the city after Teresa Miller’s retirement. The part-time position was recently made full time.

High school head football coach Brian Herman is the new athletics director after spending the past two years as the boys athletics coordinator.

And girls’ head basketball coach John Berkman is the new assistant athletics director. He has been the high school girls’ athletics coordinator since 2016.

Hoover’s work in sports administration made him the ideal choice as special programs director, said Dr. Chris Allen, superintendent of the Marble Falls Independent School District.

Allen called Hoover an established leader.

“He’s worked with parents and kids, especially in difficult situations,” Allen said. “He’s been a valuable member of our A-team for the last several years. He saw an opportunity to grow his experience and leadership.”

Herman was the athletics director and head football coach at Eustace High School for two years before accepting the job of head football coach and boys athletics coordinator at Lockhart High School in 2013.

“He’s done the job before,” Allen said. “He puts every kid in a position to succeed and creates a sense of team.”

The same can be said of Berkman, a 2001 Marble Falls High School graduate and the son of former Mustangs head basketball coach Larry Berkman.

“We’re proud of the work coach Berkman has done,” Allen said. “This will continue to offer our kids a great experience in athletics.”

Hoover just completed his eighth year as the boys head soccer coach. Allen said that job has been posted for candidates.

“Coach Hoover will remain the head soccer coach until we find a suitable replacement,” he said. “If we don’t, he’ll remain in the role of head soccer coach.”

City officials talked to Allen about Woerner, whose parents were teachers and coaches at MFISD, before approaching the Marble Falls graduate about the juvenile management position, which is a city hire.

Woerner has experience working with Miller and Municipal Judge Cheryl Pounds on juvenile cases while representing MFISD.

“He knows what those interactions look like,” Allen said. “Cord has been an exceptional leader for years. Marble Falls Independent School District owes Cord Woerner a debt of gratitude we’ll never be able to repay. We talk about ‘talk the talk and walk the walk.’ Cord does it with absolute fidelity.”

