22-year-old entrepreneur opens boutique on Main Street in Marble Falls

Brianne Berstein, 22, opened Trendy B Boutique to customers in June. Her shop, located at 112 Main St. in Marble Falls, offers handmade jewelry, bohemian-style clothing, and home accessories. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

What started as a jewelry-making hobby has turned into a full-time business for Brianne Bernstein, owner of Trendy B Boutique, 112 Main St. in Marble Falls. The 22-year-old entrepreneur welcomed guests into her new shop during its June 26 grand opening.

A San Antonio native, Bernstein graduated from the University of North Texas in May. While attending school, Bernstein opened an online store to sell her jewelry. After graduating, she relocated with her family to the Highland Lakes to open her shop instead of pursuing a career in elementary education, her college major.

“I’ve been making jewelry since I was 10, and it’s always been a dream of mine to have my own boutique,” Bernstein said.

Boutique patrons will receive a punch card while shopping. After making 10 purchases, card holders can redeem the card for a free piece of jewelry.

In addition to her handmade items, Bernstein sells home accessories and Bohemian-style clothing with inclusive sizes spanning from XS to 3XL. Each product is selected by Bernstein, who is currently the shop’s only employee.

“I like doing it all on my own,” Bernstein said. “No one else would do it exactly like me, you know?”

Visit the Trendy B Boutique website for more information or to shop the online catalog.

The store is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

brigid@thepicayune.com