Putters and Gutters holding job fair

The sign for Putters and Gutters, which is still under construction, was installed outside of the Marble Falls location, 4100 U.S. 281 North, in late June. Courtesy photo

Job seekers 16 and older can interview with the Marble Falls Putters and Gutters from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, 916 Second St. The entertainment center is interviewing for all positions.

“We need employees,” marketing coordinator Kasey Faurie said during a July 7 chamber event. “If you’ve got a teen, send them to me. We’re looking for cooks, dishwashers, managers, all those things.”

Putters and Gutters offers family-friendly activities, including bowling, miniature golf, and a skating rink. Another location is in Lampasas.

The Marble Falls center, 4100 U.S. 281 North, is still under construction because of setbacks caused by rain, Faurie said. It should open in August or September.

Once fully operational, Faurie estimates the Marble Falls location will employ 50-75 workers.

To reserve an interview slot or for more information on employment opportunities, email Faurie at puttersandgutters@yahoo.com.

brigid@thepicayune.com