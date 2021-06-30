Kingsland nonprofit hosts patriotic fish fry fundraiser

The Lambda Nu chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha hosts its annual patriotic fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The dinner is part of the AquaBoom Independence Day celebration. Meals are carry-out only. Courtesy photo

The Lambda Nu chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha is serving its annual patriotic fish fry dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Masonic Lodge, 900 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.

The event is part of AquaBoom, Kingsland’s Fourth of July celebration.

Dinners are carry-out only and include fried catfish, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies, pinto beans, and bread pudding. Last year, members served 200 meals.

Tickets are $10 per meal and can be purchased from a Lambda Nu member or by calling 830-798-5906 or 512-793-6999.

Lambda Nu is a Highland Lakes nonprofit that has served the Kingsland community for more than three decades. Its fundraisers benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local charities. The chapter also offers scholarships. In May, Lambda Nu awarded scholarships to Haley Orange, Adam Garcia, and Jazlyn Blackburn, all of Llano High School.

Visit Lambda Nu’s Facebook page for more information on the chapter.

editor@thepicayune.com