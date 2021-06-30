Community invited to Marble Falls VFW Fourth of July event

Celebrate Independence Day with free food and patriotic festivities at the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376, located at 1001 Veterans Ave. The July 4 event is family-friendly and open to the public.

From noon until they run out, post volunteers and members will serve hot dogs and hamburgers.

People are encouraged to show their patriotism in the Fourth of July Apparel Contest. From noon until dark, judges will scout out the best red, white, and blue ensemble. A $5 contest participation fee will be collected at the door.

Winners will be announced at noon July 5 on the VFW’s Facebook page.

For more information about the Fourth of July event, call 830-693-2261 or visit the VFW’s Facebook page.

brigid@thepicayune.com