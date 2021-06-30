Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Community invited to Marble Falls VFW Fourth of July event

2 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Marble Falls VFW Post 10376

Celebrate Independence Day with free food and patriotic festivities at the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376, located at 1001 Veterans Ave. The July 4 event is family-friendly and open to the public. 

From noon until they run out, post volunteers and members will serve hot dogs and hamburgers.

People are encouraged to show their patriotism in the Fourth of July Apparel Contest. From noon until dark, judges will scout out the best red, white, and blue ensemble. A $5 contest participation fee will be collected at the door. 

Winners will be announced at noon July 5 on the VFW’s Facebook page. 

For more information about the Fourth of July event, call 830-693-2261 or visit the VFW’s Facebook page. 

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Kingsland nonprofit hosts patriotic fish fry fundraiser

1 hour ago | DailyTrib.com

Paddle for a Purpose raises money for Marble Falls Education Foundation

2 days ago | Brigid Cooley

Rotary Sporting Clay Shoot is Aug. 21 in Marble Falls

6 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − seven =