Rotary Sporting Clay Shoot is Aug. 21 in Marble Falls

The 18th annual Rotary Sporting Clay Shoot is Aug. 21 at Copperhead Creek Shooting Club, 7030 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls. It is hosted by the Marble Falls Daybreak Rotary and benefits the group’s youth and charitable projects.

Shooters and sponsors are needed for the event.

Early registration for the competition is $100 per person by Aug. 10. Afterward, it is $125 per person. Shooters can sign up individually or with a four-person team.

Sponsorships include:

$800 corporate sponsor — four-person team fee and signage

$500 station sponsor — sign at shooting station

$300 shoot sponsor — sign at scoring area

All forms are at marblefallsdaybreak.org.

The clay shoot also includes a chance to win a Ruger AR-556 with a free-float handguard. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the shoot or from Daybreak Rotarians.

An in-person silent auction takes place during the event and features a four-person, three-night hunting trip to Cordoba, Argentina (airfare, shells, and gun rentals not included).

Marble Falls Daybreak Rotary supports local charitable projects as well as offers scholarships to high school students. In 2020, the group awarded five scholarships of $1,000 each. It also sends two youths to a leadership camp every summer. Visit its website for more information.