Paddle for a Purpose raises money for Marble Falls Education Foundation

Hosted by the Marble Falls Education Foundation, the Paddle for a Purpose peer-to-peer fundraiser encourages both community engagement and summer fun. Participants who meet their assigned money goal will paddle a 5-mile course across Lake Marble Falls on Aug. 21.

The Marble Falls Education Foundation is taking the idea of a 5K fundraising run and turning it into a 5-mile paddling trip on Lake Marble Falls.

Paddle for a Purpose is Aug. 21. Participants who meet their assigned fundraising goal will paddle their way through the course that begins and ends at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

“Basically, it’s a fun run but on the water,” said Jeanna Jette, the foundation’s executive director.

Individuals are asked to raise $1,000, while the goal for a duo is $1,500. Proceeds from the peer-to-peer fundraiser go directly to special school events and student scholarships.

To participate, individuals and teams will work with Jette to set up a donation website using fundraising software Greater Giving. They then will ask for donations by sharing their page with friends and family via social media.

“It’s a different way of doing it,” Jette explained. “We do a lot of direct asks to people in the community, but this is a way for a person who’s paddling to get a different group of people involved. Because it’s on social media, it can be a much wider-spread thing.”

Participants can use their own canoes, kayaks, or standup paddleboards. Rentals will be available.

Paddlers who complete the course are invited to a finishers party in the park, which will feature snacks and bands performing on pontoon boats on the lake. Rescue crews will be on site during the paddle to ensure the safety of all participants, Jette said.

For more information or to sign up to participate, contact Jette at jjette@mfisd.txed.net or 830-798-3588.

