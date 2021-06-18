Wine and Wings fundraiser benefits Commemorative Air Force museum

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force museum is located at 2302 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) near the Burnet Municipal Airport. The local squadron is holding a fundraiser for the facility on June 19. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The first of what will be quarterly events begins June 19 with an inaugural fundraiser at the Burnet Municipal Airport. The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Wine and Wings Raffle and Museum Fundraiser is 5-9 p.m. Saturday. It’s hosted by the squadron and 7 Creeks Winery.

The squadron facility is the world’s largest flying museum, featuring 165 World War II-era aircraft that have been preserved to tell the story of the “Greatest Generation.”

“This is not just about raising money,” Museum Director Jeff Copsetta said during an interview on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on June 17. KBEY is part of Victory Media Marketing, which also owns DailyTrib.com and The Picayune Magazine. “It’s about raising awareness and encouraging community involvement. We are here for more than just an annual air show. We are going to be doing this every three months.”

At the June event, the squadron is offering a free evening of family entertainment with children’s activities, World War II re-enactors and storytellers, live music, and wine tasting.

“If wine is not your thing, there’s a lot of other stuff, too,” Copsetta said. “We will have World War II weapons demonstrations, bringing back all the weapons that we had here at the air show in March.”

Live music will be provided by the Dillard Sisters and The Decades.

“Come on out and hang with us,” Copsetta said. “Meet the movers and shakers with the squadron. It’s good community involvement, and that’s what we are all about.”

The museum is located at Kate Craddock Field Airport, 2302 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), in Burnet. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact caf@tstar.net or 512-756-2226.

