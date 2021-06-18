Horseshoe Bay clears way for possible townhouse/cottage development

The Horseshoe Bay City Council paved the way for a new development of cottages or townhomes after approving a zoning change.

At their June 15 meeting, councilors voted to rezone about 27 acres in the 11000 block of FM 2147 to allow for more flexible residential development. The action allows for single-family and duplex housing, cottages, and townhouses. However, it prohibits apartments.

The area is located about a half-mile from the FM 2147-Texas 71 intersection.

No timeline has been given on when work will begin.

City Manager Stan Farmer said the owner of the property is still exploring which type of housing to build and requested the flexible rezoning.

“I thought it was roughly 50 living units,” he said. “They needed the rezoning before they go for platting and concept plans. They don’t have it designed yet for streets, utilities, and housing. They have a lot of platting work in the city and getting infrastructure permits. They have a lot of work to do.”

Farmer said the new housing project will reflect the uniqueness of Horseshoe Bay.

“It fits in nicely with our culture and city,” he said.

