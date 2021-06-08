Buckingham seeking GOP nomination for Texas land commissioner

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-District 24) announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Texas land commissioner. Courtesy photo

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham officially announced Monday, June 7, that she is running for Texas land commissioner.

The Lakeway Republican represents District 24, which includes Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties and stretches northwest to the Abilene area. She was elected to the Texas Senate in 2016.

Current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush recently announced he was challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary, thus opening his seat for election.

Buckingham must first win the GOP nomination for the office. State primaries are March 1, 2022.

The Texas land commissioner oversees the office that manages state lands, operates the Alamo, assists with natural disaster response and recovery, helps fund Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provides benefits for Texas veterans, and manages the Texas coast. It is the oldest state agency, created by the Republic of Texas in 1836.

As a state senator, Buckingham is the chair of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Administration, Finances, and Health and Human Services committees. During the upcoming legislative special session, she will be a member of the Constitutional Issues and Redistricting committees.

Buckingham describes herself as a fiscal conservative who is for stronger border security and public education, lower taxes, and the Second Amendment and is against abortion.

She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Texas at Austin and earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Buckingham is a physician and has been married to her husband, Ed, for 30 years. The couple has two children.

