PEC annual meeting June 18 in Johnson City; elections end June 11

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative annual meeting is 9 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the Johnson City headquarters, 201 S. Avenue S. The meeting can be watched online here, no registration required, but members are welcome to attend in person. The 2020 meeting was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director elections for Districts 1, 6, and 7 conclude June 11 with winners announced June 15. Members in those districts have until 5 p.m. June 11 to cast a vote. Instructions on voting can be found here.

Candidates in District 1, which covers the region around Liberty Hill north to the Bell County line, are Anthony Hurley and incumbent Milton Rister.

In District 6, which covers Canyon Lake and stretches north to the Llano and Burnet county lines, candidates are Doug Faseler, Dave Hindman, and incumbent Paul Graf.

In District 7, which includes parts of Hayes County along both sides of Interstate 35 north to South Austin, candidates are incumbent Amy Lee SJ Akers and Andrew Wilson.

Winners are elected to three-year terms.

Burnet County is served by District 5 Director James Oakley, who is also the county judge. He has been on the PEC board of directors since 2013. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2019 and will be up for re-election in 2022.

