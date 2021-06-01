Granite Shoals FD welcomes new fire boat

Chief Austin Stanphill of Granite Shoals Fire Rescue shows off the department’s latest acquisitionm — a 2004 fire rescue boat that the Texas Forest Service and Jollyville Fire Department bestowed upon the Highland Lakes department. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Granite Shoals Fire Rescue landed a second fire-rescue boat at no cost to residents.

A Texas Forest Service grant helped the city obtain a 2004 watercraft from the Jollyville Fire Department.

“It’ll be a really nice addition,” Chief Austin Stanphill said. “They’re so maneuverable. It’s a great find.”

The fire-rescue boat, which can seat 10, has twin motors allowing for a top speed around 46 mph. It comes with a water pump and has fire and rescue capabilities. The pump is important because Granite Shoals Fire Rescue also handles Burnet County Emergency Service District No. 3, which includes a fire-hydrant-free area from Highland Haven to the Burnet County side of Kingsland. Fire crews must bring in water by tanker truck or find another way.

“We can supply a fire engine with water from the lake,” Stanphill said. “It pumps 500 gallons a minute.”

Granite Shoals was able to acquire the boat because Stanphill was in the right place the right time, he said.

At a recent conference for fire chiefs, Stanphill ran into a colleague who helped the city obtain a similar boat 10 years ago. Stanphill told his counterpart that the department still had the boat, but was in need of another due to the area’s growth.

At that point, Chief Brad Landi of the Jollyville Fire Department chimed in, saying his department had a boat it didn’t need anymore. It turned out to be exactly what Granite Shoals needed. The Jollyville department turned the boat over to the Texas Forest Service, which then handed it over to Granite Shoals.

