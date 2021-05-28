Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of May 31, 2021

7 hours ago

Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores city councils as well as the Marble Falls EDC meet the week of May 31. Check agendas/websites to see if the meetings are in person, virtually, or both.

Tuesday, June 1 

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action granting conditional use permits to apartment developers 
  • discussion and possible action to post notice of intention to issue Certificates of Obligation for $3,650,000
  • discussion and possible action to post notice of intention to issue Certificates of Obligation for $17,809,000

Wednesday, June 2 

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on selecting new EDC attorney 
  • discussion and action on work/study initiative 

Thursday, June 3 

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive 

On the agenda

  • discussion and possible action on adopting Employee of the Year Award program
  • discussion and possible action on granting variance for free-standing signs over 60 feet

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

