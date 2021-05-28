GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of May 31, 2021
Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores city councils as well as the Marble Falls EDC meet the week of May 31. Check agendas/websites to see if the meetings are in person, virtually, or both.
Tuesday, June 1
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action granting conditional use permits to apartment developers
- discussion and possible action to post notice of intention to issue Certificates of Obligation for $3,650,000
- discussion and possible action to post notice of intention to issue Certificates of Obligation for $17,809,000
Wednesday, June 2
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on selecting new EDC attorney
- discussion and action on work/study initiative
Thursday, June 3
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive
- discussion and possible action on adopting Employee of the Year Award program
- discussion and possible action on granting variance for free-standing signs over 60 feet