Faith Academy seniors receive more than $570,000 in scholarships

The 2021 senior class of Faith Academy of Marble Falls received a total of $570,430 in scholarships.

In a media release, the private Christian school expressed its pride in how its students “worked rigorously throughout their time at Faith Academy spiritually, mentally, and physically. They have built on their knowledge and foundation of faith as our mission statement proclaims.”

Students receiving scholarships follow:

Andrew Eppler

$1,000, Marble Falls Area Agricultural Booster Club Scholarship

Brianna Fulgham

$900, S.H. Reed Silver Scholarship

$104,000, University of Tulsa’s Academic Scholarship

Gus Henry

$1,000, Burnet County Republican Women Scholarship

$1,000, Dr. Lan Nguyen Health Sciences Memorial Scholarship

$1,000, Blazing Star Masonic Lodge #413 Scholarship

$1,000, Valley Masonic Lodge-Burnet

$100,000, Rice University’s Track Scholarship with full tuition junior and senior years

Tyler Kwan

$5,000, Highland Lakes A&M Club Foundation Scholarship

$2,000, Rotary Club of Marble Falls Scholarship

$1,000, Blazing Star Masonic Lodge #413 Scholarship

Brody Magerkurth

$500, St. Peter’s Lutheran Scholarship

$300, S.H. Reed Bronze Scholarship

$4,000, Angelo State University’s Carr Scholarship

Molly Murphy

$1,000, Cooper Ray DeSpain Memorial Scholarship

$88,000, Berry College’s Academic Scholarship

Grayson Poage

$5,000, Highland Lakes A&M Club Foundation Scholarship

$2,000, Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. Scholarship

$2,000, Rotary Club of Marble Falls Scholarship

$1,000, Cooper Ray DeSpain Memorial Scholarship

$1,000, Wade Hibler Ag & Natural Resource Achievement Scholarship

$1,000, Marble Falls Area Agricultural Booster Club Scholarship

$250, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship

$24,000, Texas A&M’s National Recognition Scholarship

$16,000, Texas A&M’s Jesse L. Easterwood Corps of Cadets Scholarship

