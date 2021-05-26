Quest and Burnet high schools holding commencements May 27 and 28

Quest and Burnet high schools are holding graduations Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28, respectively, at Burnet Bulldog Stadium. Both ceremonies start at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy photo by Phebe Musasa

After a year of trials and tribulations, Burnet High School and Quest High School seniors are wrapping up with the traditional pomp and circumstances of graduation.

“We’re super excited and super ready for graduation,” said Dr. Douglas Marvin, principal at Quest High School. “We’ll be having graduation at (Bulldog Stadium). There will be plenty of space. Everyone is welcome.”

Quest High School’s graduation is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Burnet Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet.

Burnet High School’s graduation is 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the stadium.

At both events, face coverings are optional for guests.

While the Burnet senior class is larger than the Quest’s, there are no restrictions on who can attend.

“Our graduation will take place outside at Bulldog Stadium, which is large enough to accommodate all of our graduates’ guests and families,” said Burnet High School Principal Casey Burkhart.

Both principals expressed their appreciation of the seniors’ efforts this past year, along with teachers, parents, and staff.

“It feels great,” Burkhart said regarding holding graduation. “Burnet High School began the year with mostly in-person (learning) students and completed the year with mostly in-person students. We had full seasons, full curriculum, and completed the year with many noteworthy student accomplishments.”

Marvin said for every challenge the COVID-19 pandemic threw at these students, they didn’t just persevere, they thrived.

“What they accomplished is nothing short of amazing,” he said. “I’m so proud of them. We’re looking forward to celebrating them on Thursday.”

Burkhart pointed out that, based on preliminary data, students demonstrated they are on a successful track, and any gaps created by COVID-19 last year and this year are manageable.

“This substantial accomplishment for our staff and students outlines their thoughtfulness and grit, which, in Burnet terms, is defined by spirit, pride, and honor,” Burkhart added. “This year has been truly remarkable, and we are thankful for the (Burnet Consolidated Independent School District) board of trustees and administration for their planning and decisions that made this year possible.”

