Tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances

Household appliances with Energy Star labels sell tax free May 29-31 during the Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday weekend. The annual tax-free weekend promotes using energy-efficient products in the home that can save both money and energy.

The tax-free weekend applies to the following products:

air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

ceiling fans

incandescent and fluorescent lightbulbs

clothes washers

dishwashers

dehumidifiers

In addition to in-store purchases, online and over-the-phone orders will be eligible for tax savings this year. There is no limit on the number of items you can buy.

According to Chris Denison, senior energy service advisor with the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, using energy-efficient products impacts more than just your electric bill.

“If everyone uses more efficient equipment, it will have an impact on the environment,” Denison said. “Your city, state, or country will actually consume less energy to operate, so it’s not only for your benefit financially, but it’s also got an environmental impact.”

Energy Star products use 10-40 percent less energy than others. Energy-efficient appliances can save users more than $100 annually.

