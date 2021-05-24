Graduation party mess leads to higher deposit at Kingsland community center

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District board of directors approved an increase for renting the large room with alcohol at the Kingsland Convention and Community Center. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

After a college graduation party left the Kingsland Convention and Community Center in disarray, officials are increasing the large-room deposit to help cover the costs of any future cleanups.

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District approved raising the deposit for the large room with alcohol from $200 to $400 based on a recommendation from staff due to the post-party mess. The deposit is refundable once renters clean the facility to staff standards.

KMUD Interim General Manager Mary Ann Hefner and Operations and Maintenance manager Tom Stewart noted that the party’s trash half filled the facility’s dumpster.

The two told the directors at the KMUD board meeting Monday, May 24, that it would take about five hours to clean up the center.

Also during the meeting, directors received a report from Grit Design Build LLC founder Dakota Durden on the community center’s sprinkler system that has yet to pass inspection. San Saba Fire Safety Equipment Director David Cox hasn’t signed off due to two issues with the system: a 4-inch water line that doesn’t provide enough pressure and some parts of the line being above ground.

Durden told the directors May 24 that the subcontractor was returning to install a 6-inch water line underground and add a steel vault that will give better protection against freezing weather.

Durden said things were “lost in translation” regarding installing a 6-inch line instead of a 4-inch line.

“We definitely had some miscommunication,” he said.

Durden asked the directors to authorized a payment of $105,295.38 to Grit Design Build LLC but withholding $7,500 until the final parts of the fire sprinkler system are installed.

Durden asked the directors for that amount so the company can get other subcontractors paid, noting it’s in accordance to the contract and a common practice in the construction industry.

“We’ve had subcontractors who’ve been patient with us, and we need to pay them,” he said.

Senior Architect Randy Stumberg of MRP Group told directors he couldn’t see a reason not to write a check for most of the payment.

“I have no reason to believe the work won’t get done,” he said.

