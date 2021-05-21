Support Community Press

Realtors group offering scholarships for current higher education students

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Highland Lakes Association of Realtors is offering $2,000 scholarships. The deadline to apply is June 18. The scholarships are for students who already have at least 12 hours at a university, junior or community college, or trade or technical school.

Recipients will be from one of two groups:

  • a student who is related to a member of the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors who graduated from an accredited high school prior to Jan. 1, 2021, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and current spouse.
  • a student who graduated from a public, private, or accredited home school in Burnet or Llano counties before Jan. 1, 2021.  

Go to the association’s scholarship webpage or call 830-693-5787 for more information.

