Realtors group offering scholarships for current higher education students

The Highland Lakes Association of Realtors is offering $2,000 scholarships. The deadline to apply is June 18. The scholarships are for students who already have at least 12 hours at a university, junior or community college, or trade or technical school.

Recipients will be from one of two groups:

a student who is related to a member of the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors who graduated from an accredited high school prior to Jan. 1, 2021, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and current spouse.

a student who graduated from a public, private, or accredited home school in Burnet or Llano counties before Jan. 1, 2021.

Go to the association’s scholarship webpage or call 830-693-5787 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com