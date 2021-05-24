PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life

First Baptist Christian School student Samuel Pedraza stood tall as Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, during the Marble Falls school's Living Wax Museum on May 20. Courtesy photos

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein looked a bit young May 20, but it’s only because under that iconic hair was First Baptist Christian School student Cooper Scott.

Scott and many of his fellow students were participating in the Marble Falls school’s Living Wax Museum. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders picked a historical figure, studied them, and gave a presentation on the person. Students began preparing March 22 for the exhibition.

Administrators met with students twice a week over lunch to talk about their exhibits.

“We assisted those who asked, but mostly, they did all the work on their own,” said Tammy Berkman, the school’s director of Marketing and Public Relations. “They were allowed to pick any historical character. We encouraged them to pick someone who contributed positively to society.”

Along with Einstein, students portrayed Anne Frank, Lady Bird Johnson, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln, Annie Oakley, and more.

editor@thepicayune.com

Emma Morrison as Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks.

Addie Weathers as Anne Frank, known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from Nazis during World War II.

Autumn Thompson as Jane Goodall, anthropologist and primatologist.

Christian Thompson as astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon.

Cooper Scott as physicist Albert Einstein.

Day Scott as aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.

Natalie Klepser as Annie Oakley, American sharpshooter and star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.

Brothers Case and Karl Harpe as aviation pioneers and siblings Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Hendrick Smith as Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States.

Gavyn Reed as children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Henley Schneider as Ruth Handler, inventor of the Barbie Doll and founder of Mattel Toys.

Caia Foster as Anne Frank.

Stella Killian Smith as Lady Bird Johnson, former first lady and Texas wildflowers advocate.