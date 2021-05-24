Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life

First Baptist Christian School student Samuel Pedraza stood tall as Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, during the Marble Falls school's Living Wax Museum on May 20. Courtesy photos

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein looked a bit young May 20, but it’s only because under that iconic hair was First Baptist Christian School student Cooper Scott.

Scott and many of his fellow students were participating in the Marble Falls school’s Living Wax Museum. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders picked a historical figure, studied them, and gave a presentation on the person. Students began preparing March 22 for the exhibition. 

Administrators met with students twice a week over lunch to talk about their exhibits.   

“We assisted those who asked, but mostly, they did all the work on their own,” said Tammy Berkman, the school’s director of Marketing and Public Relations. “They were allowed to pick any historical character. We encouraged them to pick someone who contributed positively to society.” 

Along with Einstein, students portrayed Anne Frank, Lady Bird Johnson, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln, Annie Oakley, and more.  

editor@thepicayune.com

  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Emma Morrison as Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Addie Weathers as Anne Frank, known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from Nazis during World War II.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Autumn Thompson as Jane Goodall, anthropologist and primatologist.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Christian Thompson as astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Cooper Scott as physicist Albert Einstein.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Day Scott as aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Natalie Klepser as Annie Oakley, American sharpshooter and star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Brothers Case and Karl Harpe as aviation pioneers and siblings Orville and Wilbur Wright.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Hendrick Smith as Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Gavyn Reed as children’s book author Dr. Seuss.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Henley Schneider as Ruth Handler, inventor of the Barbie Doll and founder of Mattel Toys.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Caia Foster as Anne Frank.
  • First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
    Stella Killian Smith as Lady Bird Johnson, former first lady and Texas wildflowers advocate.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Graduation party mess leads to higher deposit at Kingsland community center

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

May rains will give way to hot, dry fire season; prevention is key

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls ISD gives one-time retention incentive bonuses to employees

7 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 4 =