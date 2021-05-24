PHOTO GALLERY: First Baptist Christian School’s wax museum brings history to life
Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein looked a bit young May 20, but it’s only because under that iconic hair was First Baptist Christian School student Cooper Scott.
Scott and many of his fellow students were participating in the Marble Falls school’s Living Wax Museum. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders picked a historical figure, studied them, and gave a presentation on the person. Students began preparing March 22 for the exhibition.
Administrators met with students twice a week over lunch to talk about their exhibits.
“We assisted those who asked, but mostly, they did all the work on their own,” said Tammy Berkman, the school’s director of Marketing and Public Relations. “They were allowed to pick any historical character. We encouraged them to pick someone who contributed positively to society.”
Along with Einstein, students portrayed Anne Frank, Lady Bird Johnson, Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln, Annie Oakley, and more.