DailyTrib.com editor Daniel Clifton named to Media Honor Roll

Victory Media Marketing Associate Editor Daniel Clifton was named to the 2021 Media Honor Roll by Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools.

Media from newspapers, radio and TV stations, and digital publications across the state were recently honored by their local school districts.

“Daniel does an outstanding job of highlighting our exemplary students, staff, and programs,” McBurnett said in a statement. “I appreciate the time he spends to understand the person or topic he is writing about and focusing on the human interest aspect of each story.”

Based in Marble Falls, Victory Media Marketing publishes The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes, and two email newsletters: The Daily and The 101. Clifton also reports news covering Burnet and Llano counties on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune five days a week. He has worked for the company in varying editorial roles for 23 years.

Criteria for the district selection include the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and the district’s mission and goals; reporting school news in a fair, accurate, and balanced manner; giving a high profile to positive news about schools; visiting the schools; and maintaining a policy of no surprises by sharing information with school officials.

“Districts across Texas appreciate these reporters for their balanced and accurate approach to sharing both the challenges facing our schools and the successes achieved by local teachers, students, and school boards,” TASB President Jim Rice said. “Their work aids local communities in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child.”

TASB is a nonprofit organization established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.

Clifton has reported over the years on all three independent school districts in Victory Media Marketing’s coverage area, including Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano.

