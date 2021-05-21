GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 24

Some Highland Lakes city councils and county commissioners courts are holding meetings the week of May 24. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 24

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

disbursement of COVID-19 Cares Act reimbursement funds

approval of payments to Burnet and Blanco counties for April inmate housing

executive session regarding jail audit and inmate census

Kingsland Municipal Utility District

9 a.m. regular meeting

KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets

On the agenda:

several petitions by residents over annexation of lots

discussion and possible action on matters relating to construction and operations of Kingsland Convention and Community Center

monthly report by general manager

Tuesday, May 25

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to accept several grants

discussion and possible action on replatt of several county lots

Burnet City Council Meeting

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

