GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 24
Some Highland Lakes city councils and county commissioners courts are holding meetings the week of May 24. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, May 24
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 801 Ford St., Llano
- disbursement of COVID-19 Cares Act reimbursement funds
- approval of payments to Burnet and Blanco counties for April inmate housing
- executive session regarding jail audit and inmate census
Kingsland Municipal Utility District
9 a.m. regular meeting
KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets
- several petitions by residents over annexation of lots
- discussion and possible action on matters relating to construction and operations of Kingsland Convention and Community Center
- monthly report by general manager
Tuesday, May 25
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action to accept several grants
- discussion and possible action on replatt of several county lots
Burnet City Council Meeting
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet
The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.