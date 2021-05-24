Click It or Ticket this week

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer as drivers hit the roads for vacation destinations. It’s also time for Click It or Ticket, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s annual safe driving campaign, which is Monday, May 24, through Memorial Day, May 31.

DPS troopers as well as local law enforcement agencies will be out in force making sure people wear their safety belts and giving tickets to those who don’t.

“Roads across the state are getting busy as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McGraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month (of May), we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of that day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”

Troopers are also participating in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), which targets drivers who are intoxicated, speeding, or breaking other traffic laws.

During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, troopers issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings. This included over 10,600 citations and warnings for speeding and more than 1,000 citations and warnings for seat belt and child safety restraint violations.

Under Texas law, everyone in a vehicle must use a seat belt or child safety restraint.

During that same period in 2020, troopers issued 281 citations for driving while intoxicated.

