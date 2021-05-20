Support Community Press

Horseshoe Bay road work to start this summer

20 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

The city of Horseshoe Bay is spending $1.9 million on street improvements, including on Gold Dust. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Horseshoe Bay is getting $1.9 million in street improvements starting this summer. City councilors approved a contract with Aaron Concrete for 1.6 miles of work during their regular meeting Tuesday, May 18.

The work will include a “hot mix of asphalt with 24-inch concrete flat ribbon,” City Manager Stan Farmer said. 

The ribbon refers to edging between the asphalt and natural area. Farmer added that some of the roads already have 6-inch curbs. 

Roads to be addressed include: Golden Nugget, Chisholm Trail, Derringer, Palomino, Cats Eye, Desert Sun, Gold Dust, Golden Sun, Vineyard Cove, Ruby Red, Short Drive, Silver Dollar, Sage, Horizon, Saddle Bag, Los Logos, Spyder Valley, Stones Throw, Lakawana, and Tail Wind. 

While Farmer didn’t have an exact date, he said work isn’t expected to start for a few more weeks.

“It’s not real soon,” he said. “It’ll be in the summer.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com

Jennifer Fierro

