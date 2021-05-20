Construction and partial four-day closure at LBJ Ranch

A portion of the LBJ Ranch will be closed from May 24-27 as construction crews begin the repaving and reconstruction of the national park’s historic taxiway. File photo

Visitors to LBJ Ranch, 1472 Park Road 52 in Stonewall, will have limited access to the property during a partial closure May 24-27. The ranch is part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park near Johnson City.

The four-day closure will allow construction crews to pulverize the existing asphalt of the taxiway connecting a parking lot to the landing strip for Air Force One, the first step in the reconstruction and repaving process.

LBJ Ranch was the lifelong home and now burial place of President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Hill Country native. Visitors to the national historical park can also choose to take self-guided tours through the ranch.

The closure will limit access to several facilities, including the Show Barn, Hangar Visitor Center, Western National Parks Association gift store, and Texas White House Complex.

The east end of the ranch will remain open during the closure, including the Junction School, LBJ Birthplace, and Johnson Cemetery. Free driving permits allowing access onto the ranch property are available at nearby LBJ State Park and Historic Site, 199 Park Road 52 in Stonewall.

