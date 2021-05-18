Grand opening for Community Resource Centers in Marble Falls on May 25

Community Resources Centers of Texas Executive Director Donna Klaeger and Texas Housing Authority CEO Mark Mayfield extend an invitation to the Marble Falls CRC facility's grand opening at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Community Resource Centers of Texas will celebrate the grand opening of its Marble Falls location at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The site is located at 1016 Broadway and has been in operation since the beginning of 2021.

“We’re having a ribbon cutting, and we’re inviting the community to come in,” said CRC Executive Director Donna Klaeger. “We wanted to have an open house for people to come in and see.”

Both the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ and the Burnet chambers of commerce will be on-hand for the ribbon cutting, which will happen at about 1:30 p.m. After that, attendees can tour the facility and meet some of the nonprofits and charities that call it home, including The Helping Center of Marble Falls food pantry, the Pregnancy and Life Center (formerly the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Center), AARP, Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties, Community Action, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, and K’STAR Youth and Family Services. Other nonprofits and individuals that offer specialized services to benefit the community also use the facility as part-time offices.

“Providers will be here and be able to visit with people about the different kinds of services they provide,” Klaeger said.

The center is the vision of Mark Mayfield, CEO of the Texas Housing Foundation. CRC is under the foundation’s umbrella.

Mayfield came up with the idea of offering charities and nonprofits a rent-free space for their services when he was a Marble Falls city councilor.

Klaeger said the facility also provides space for organizations to meet or hold one-time events.

“A lot of people have been using our meeting rooms,” she said. “People are ready to come back (to an office). We’re excited to share, and it’s been here for people to use it.”

Community Resource Centers also has locations in Johnson City, Llano, and Liberty Hill. Visit the CRC website for more information. Call the Marble Falls location at 830-693-0700.

