Granite Shoals program features speakers, fun for 50s-and-older crowd

The Granite Shoals Senior Citizens Group is hosting its first meetup of 2021 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Organizers plan to hold meetups from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday. The event includes a speaker, board games, lunch, and fellowship.

“There are no membership fees,” said Fran Rubin, organizer of the Granite Shoals Senior Citizens Program. “Donations are accepted on what people can afford to give. Nobody has to bring anything.”

Each meetup, geared toward people in their 50s and older, includes a featured speaker at about 12:30 p.m. People who arrive mid-morning can play board games, dominos, and cards and socialize. The event includes lunch.

On May 19, Granite Shoals City Manager Jeff Looney will speak, and free pizza, salad, coffee, and tea are on the menu. Free coffee and pastries will be served at 10 a.m. People can bring their own soft drinks.

“Our special speakers are people in the community who can give information to those of us who don’t get out a whole lot,” Rubin said.

Past speakers included Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears, Granite Shoals Fire Chief Austin Stanphill, and Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith.

“We’re open to any business that wants to (talk to) us,” Rubin said.

Some meetups will have prizes for game winners, crafts, and special holiday celebrations.

“There’s no charge to play (games),” Rubin said. “It’s about sitting there with people laughing. We’ve been supplying all the supplies (for the crafts).”

Resident Pat Bradshaw also has donated craft supplies, Rubin added.

Those planning to attend should contact Rubin at 512-755-2280, fran.rubin@yahoo.com, or via the group’s Facebook page.

