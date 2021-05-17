PEC has free online summer camp for kids

Students in kindergarten through second grade can learn about energy conservation this summer at Camp Save-A-Watt. The free online summer camp is hosted by Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

“When we start (teaching conservation) at a young age and learn those little tips, like turning off the light when you leave a room, you teach kids to be responsible and think about things differently than they normally would,” said Celeste Mikeska, PEC Community Outreach specialist.

From June 1-July 30, students and family members can participate in self-paced activities teaching participants about different types of energy and how to conserve it. The camp will be conducted through an online portal where participants can access instructions and supply lists for activities such as building a solar oven.

The camp’s animated mascot Wattson Raccoon will lead interactive online activities and fireside chats, Mikeska said. Students are also encouraged to learn the camp song, which is posted in the portal.

To increase camp participation, the cooperative is partnering with schools within its service area, which includes Marble Falls Independent School District. Students can select what school they attend in a drop-down menu on the registration page. By the end of the camp, whichever school has the most students enrolled will win a $1,000 participation prize.

Homeschooled students are also encouraged to participate.

Although the camp is virtual, PEC will mail registered campers a free camp T-shirt to make them feel more included, Mikeska said.

Parents can register their students by visiting the camp website.

