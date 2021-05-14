Support Community Press

Cottonwood Shores volunteer street cleanup May 15

15 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Volunteers gather before picking up trash during a recent Cottonwood Shores street cleanup. Another one is Saturday, May 15, from 9-11 a.m. Courtesy photo

Another Cottonwood Shores roadside cleanup is Saturday, May 15, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Committee as part of its Adopt A Street program.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the old police station, located at the intersection of Pecan Lane and Cottonwood Drive. Work will end at 11 a.m.

“Just bring a smile and be ready to work,” said Parks and Recreation chairwoman Andrea Stephens. “We have gloves, safety vests, grabbers, and trash bags.”

While the goal is to clean up all of the city’s streets, Stephens said Saturday’s focus will be on Lakeview Drive and Driftwood Lane. The Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department will target Birch Lane.

“It’s a great thing for our community,” Stephens said. “As residents, we want to see our city get clean.”

