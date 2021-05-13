Family-friendly campout in Johnson Park 

Pack your sleeping bag and camping gear for the upcoming Marble Falls Family Camp Out. Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the overnight event is June 4-5 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South.

“We are extremely excited to provide citizens the opportunity to experience camping in a unique setting,” Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley said in a statement to the DailyTrib.com.

For a $35 registration fee, participants can reserve a 20-foot-by-20-foot campsite large enough for two tents. Five people will be allowed at each site.

Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Johnson Park concession stands. Families must check out by 11 a.m. the next morning.

Family-friendly activities such as archery, a glow stick parade, and kayaking will be spread throughout the weekend. Master Naturalists from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will lead informative activities, including bird-watching and fishing.

Participants will receive a complimentary breakfast and a s’mores bundle. Several campfires will be set up throughout the park. Personal fire pits will not be allowed.

The campout is a rain-or-shine event, Mobley said. In the event of hazardous weather, registration fees will be refunded.

For more details and to reserve a campsite, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website.

