Family-friendly campout in Johnson Park 

9 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Pack your sleeping bag and camping gear for the upcoming Marble Falls Family Camp Out. Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the overnight event is June 4-5 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South.  

“We are extremely excited to provide citizens the opportunity to experience camping in a unique setting,” Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley said in a statement to the DailyTrib.com. 

For a $35 registration fee, participants can reserve a 20-foot-by-20-foot campsite large enough for two tents. Five people will be allowed at each site. 

Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Johnson Park concession stands. Families must check out by 11 a.m. the next morning. 

Family-friendly activities such as archery, a glow stick parade, and kayaking will be spread throughout the weekend. Master Naturalists from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will lead informative activities, including bird-watching and fishing. 

Participants will receive a complimentary breakfast and a s’mores bundle. Several campfires will be set up throughout the park. Personal fire pits will not be allowed. 

The campout is a rain-or-shine event, Mobley said. In the event of hazardous weather, registration fees will be refunded. 

For more details and to reserve a campsite, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website

