UPDATE: Man killed in US 281 wreck ID’d

Officials identified 67-year-old Gary Peter Gernon of Horseshoe Bay as the person killed in a Tuesday, May 4, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 in Marble Falls.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at about noon Tuesday involving a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Gernon and an International tractor-trailer.

According to a Marble Falls police report, the Equinox was in the northbound turn lane on U.S. 281 making a left-hand turn onto FM 2147.

The tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. 281. According to the report, the driver of the Equinox “failed to yield right of way,” and the tractor-trailer struck it.

Gernon died at the scene.

