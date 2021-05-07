UPDATE: Man killed in US 281 wreck ID’d
Officials identified 67-year-old Gary Peter Gernon of Horseshoe Bay as the person killed in a Tuesday, May 4, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 in Marble Falls.
Emergency crews responded to a collision at about noon Tuesday involving a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Gernon and an International tractor-trailer.
According to a Marble Falls police report, the Equinox was in the northbound turn lane on U.S. 281 making a left-hand turn onto FM 2147.
The tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. 281. According to the report, the driver of the Equinox “failed to yield right of way,” and the tractor-trailer struck it.
Gernon died at the scene.
7 thoughts on “UPDATE: Man killed in US 281 wreck ID’d”
18 wheelers come roaring down that hill…it’s no wonder this doesn’t happen even more often than it does…and, it’s too often already.
The truck was going South, that means he was going up the hill. Speed doesn’t really matter when the car turned in front of the truck.
Yellow flashing lights need to be installed ahead of this intersection light. Large trucks need time to slow down before getting to the intersection! Very dangerous!
There are warning signs about the light coming up and the speed limit is reduced when you are going north as the car was. The truck was going south, up the hill which does slow them down. The car “failed to yield right of way” and turned in front of the truck. Not all wrecks involving trucks are the truck fault.
I’m not really understanding why the speed limit is not enforced more often through this intersection. Cars, trucks, & most importantly 18 wheelers hauling heavy loads come speeding through there. The speed limit is 35. I don’t want to assume, but I find it hard to believe there was not speeding involved in this.
The car turned in front of the truck. If a truck is loaded and going up hill, as this one was, it is very hard for them to speed.
That’s usually what happens when you pull in front of a moving truck, sad but suv driver made a mistake, cost him his life. Truck was not at fault