Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Free children’s art classes in June

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Free children’s art classes are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 14-18 at the Highland Arts Gallery, 318 Main St. in Marble Falls. The Highland Arts Guild is sponsoring the program.

Professional artists will teach students about a variety of art. Classes will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Space is limited. Visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday to register your child. 

For more information, call the gallery at 830-693-7324, Evelyn Acosta-Cone at 360-333-1884, or Cindy Archer at 214-789-8308.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls senior center navigates reopening after doors closed for year

2 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Buy a T-shirt, help a local veteran

1 day ago | Brigid Cooley

Mission Marble Falls buys former Helping Center building for free meal service

1 day ago | Jennifer Fierro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *