Free children’s art classes in June

Free children’s art classes are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 14-18 at the Highland Arts Gallery, 318 Main St. in Marble Falls. The Highland Arts Guild is sponsoring the program.

Professional artists will teach students about a variety of art. Classes will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Space is limited. Visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday to register your child.

For more information, call the gallery at 830-693-7324, Evelyn Acosta-Cone at 360-333-1884, or Cindy Archer at 214-789-8308.

