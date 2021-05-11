State LULAC director to speak at Burnet County Democratic Club meeting

Texas State LULAC Director Rudy Rosales Jr. will speak during the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting Tuesday, May 18. The meeting, which starts at 11:30 a.m., can be viewed remotely via Zoom or in person at the club’s office, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

“Now that many of us are fully vaccinated, we are so excited to welcome our members in person or via Zoom for our May membership meeting,” said club President B.J. Henry in a news release. “We are taking one giant step toward normalcy following a very difficult year with the pandemic, and we will celebrate with tacos for our in-person attendees immediately following the meeting.”

Rosales of San Antonio has “vast experience in political organizing and promises to enlighten our membership on inclusiveness in political action and education,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson in the news release.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the “largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the country” and “advances the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of Hispanic Americans through community-based programs,” according to the LULAC website.

Burnet County Democratic Club newsletter subscribers will receive a link to register for the meeting. Non-members can request an invitation by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

For information about the club, follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram or visit bcdctx.org.