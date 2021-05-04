One killed in Marble Falls accident

Marble Falls police reported one fatality in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 West involving a semi-truck and a Chevrolet SUV at about noon Tuesday, May 4. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 West in Marble Falls claimed the life of one person Tuesday, May 4, and tied up traffic for several hours.

At about noon, emergency crews responded to a collision between an 18-wheeler and a Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle at the intersection. The driver of the SUV died at the scene, according to the Marble Falls Police Department. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls for evaluation.

The Marble Falls Police Department and the Texas Department Public Safety are continuing to investigate the crash.

The collision tied up traffic on U.S. 281 and FM 2147 for several hours. As of approximately 3 p.m., officials said the semi-truck couldn’t be moved until fuel was cleaned off of the highway. A hazmat crew was en route to assist with the cleanup.

Once the truck is removed, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be able to work on the damaged traffic light.

Marble Falls police estimated that officers could be conducting traffic control at the intersection until approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.

MFPD urged people who had to travel through the U.S. 281-FM 2147 intersection to use caution and watch out for emergency personnel during traffic operations and the crash investigation.

