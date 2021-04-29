Election Day is May 1

A number of local elections are the May 1 ballot, including a school bond in Burnet and a contested mayoral races in Marble Falls and Llano. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

BURNET COUNTY

POLLING SITES

Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 12 in Silver Creek

Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Burnet County uses vote centers, so voters can go to any polling site to cast their ballots.

ON THE BALLOT

City of Bertram

Mayor (unexpired term) — Jean Worrell, Madison Stacy, Mike Dickinson

Alderman (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Lane Shipp, Brian Lynch, John Baladez, Jane Scheidler, Pat Turner

Proposition 1 (vote for or against) — The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Bertram at the rate of one-quarter percent (¼%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

City of Burnet

Mayor — Crista Goble Bromley

Council members (vote for none, one, two, or three) — Ricky Langley, Cindia Talamantez, Glen Allen Gates, Joyce Laudenschlager

City of Marble Falls

Mayor — Richard Westerman, Rene Rosales Sr.

Place 2 council member — Dave Rhodes

Place 4 council member — Celia Merrill, Clayton G. Burney, Bryan G. Walker

Place 6 council member — Reed H. Norman

City of Cottonwood Shores

Proposition A (vote for or against) — Shall the City Council of the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, be reauthorized to impose a local sales and use tax in the City of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (¼) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets?

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Bond Election

Proposition A (vote for or against) — The issuance of $27,496,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for improvements to school facilities districtwide, accommodations for growth in student enrollment, and school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B (vote for or against) — The issuance of $11,805,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for middle school and high school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C (vote for or against) — The issuance of $4,288,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for technology improvements districtwide, including instructional technology, infrastructure, and campus security, and the levying of tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D (vote for or against) — The issuance of $8,915,000 of bonds by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for a multipurpose student activities center, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Visit the Burnet County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.

LLANO COUNTY

POLLING SITES

Precincts 101 and 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precincts 203 and 207 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

Precincts 102 and 409 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Llano County residents can find their precinct on their voter registration card. Voting precincts are different then county commissioner precincts.

ON THE BALLOT

City of Llano

Mayor (vote for none or one) — Kelli Tudyk, Gail Lang

Adlerperson (vote for none, one, or two) — Larry Sawyer, Kara Gilliland, Josh Oebel, Faron Miller

Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees

Place 1 (vote for none or one) — Pamela Huston, Rob Wilson

Place 5 (vote for none or one) — Fred Reyna, Dean Campbell

Visit the Llano County elections webpage for more information or to view sample ballots.

