H-E-B taking COVID vaccination walk-ins

H-E-B announced it is accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations from 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can still be made for other times. Photo courtesy of H-E-B

You can now get a COVID-19 vaccination at H-E-B without an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome from 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at store pharmacies, the Texas grocery chain recently announced.

Appointments are still the preferred method and can be made for other times. For vaccine and appointment availability, check the H-E-B scheduler.

H-E-B officials said store pharmacies are receiving regular shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. When a pharmacy receives an allotment, it opens time slots.

H-E-B updates its vaccine scheduler on a regular basis.

H-E-B pharmacies in the Highland Lakes are located in the Burnet store, 105 S. Boundary St., and the Marble Falls store, 1503 RR 1431 West.

Walk-ins should still check the H-E-B scheduler to see if a pharmacy has vaccines on hand or call the pharmacy directly before arriving. The Burnet H-E-B pharmacy can be reached at 512-715-0701; Marble Falls at 830-693-4810.

Reminder: Walk-in times are only from 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. All other times require an appointment.

editor@thepicayune.com