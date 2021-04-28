Support Community Press

Patio project to add seating, service area in Old Oak Square

13 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Old Oak Square patio project

The city of Marble Falls is putting in a new patio in Old Oak Square outside of Fiesta Winery. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Downtown Marble Falls visitors and patrons will have a new place to gather this summer thanks to a new patio project outside of Fiesta Winery in Old Oak Square, 309 Main St. in Marble Falls. Construction permits were approved during the City Council meeting April 20. 

The new amenity will add seating along Main Street, while also providing the winery with an additional outdoor service area. The aesthetics of the patio will match the existing outdoor spaces in the square. 

Construction will take one week and is set to begin in early June. The sidewalk will remain open during this time.

