Meadowlakes among best places to retire 

The city of Meadowlakes has gained national attention as one of the best places to retire in Texas, according to a recent list published by Niche.com. The city was also ranked the best place to retire in Burnet County.

“We already knew it as residents, but it’s good to be recognized nationally,” said Meadowlakes City Manager Johnnie Thompson.

Niche.com is a Philadelphia company that compiles rankings of best school districts, retirement communities, and neighborhoods across the United States. It looks at school districts, cost of living, access to health care, and other factors when curating lists.

In addition to claiming the title as the best place to retire in Burnet County, Meadowlakes also ranked as the sixth best place to retire after being compared to 701 other Texas cities. Horseshoe Bay came in at No. 20 on the same list.

In 2018, Meadowlakes had a population of about 2,300 people with the median age of 50, according to DataUSA.com. The gated community is built around the Hidden Falls Golf Club.

“Overall, the rankings put Meadowlakes in a good light,” Meadowlakes Mayor Mark Bentley said in his April 14 newsletter. “Soon, we will be competing with Gregg Ranch, Roper Ranch, and Thunder Rock for new residents. Ultimately, all the houses in Meadowlakes will be sold, either by us or our heirs, and we want to net the best price available.”

