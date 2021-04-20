Support Community Press

CARTS offers free rides on Earth Day

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is offering free rides on Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22. The service connects Burnet County with nine other Central Texas counties.

CARTS rides can be requested online or by calling 1-512-478-7433 at least 24 hours in advance. 

Throughout the year, you can purchase tickets at the Marble Falls depot at 801 U.S. 281, which is open 6:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or via the Hopthru app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.

CARTS provides transportation to the non-urbanized areas of Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayetteville, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties. 

The Interurban Coach and Country Bus options are available in Burnet County. The Interurban Coach links Marble Falls, Burnet, and Bertram riders to Austin and other Central Texas locations. Riders can even get to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, connect with Capital Metro, and reach Greyhound. Fares range from $2 to $6. A monthly pass is available for $88.

The Country Bus offers flexible local rides and curb-to-curb service, even picking up riders at their homes, taking them to their destination, and bringing them back home. Fares range from $1 to $6. 

For more information on the services, visit the CARTS website, email info@RideCARTS.com, or contact the call center at 512-478-7433.

