Tiny Living children’s store opens on Main Street Marble Falls

A window display in Tiny Living, a children's store at 407 Main St. in Marble Falls, provides customers a glimpse at some of the products available in the shop, which opened April 10. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Tiny Living, a one-stop shop for all things baby and toddler, opened its doors in Marble Falls. Located at 407 Main St., Tiny Living sells reasonably priced kids’ clothes, furniture, books, toys, and more.

“It’s a whole new world for us and a learning experience,” owner Christine Beckley said.

Beckley and her husband, K.C. Fawcett, dreamed up the store after noticing how difficult it was to find the products they wanted as they prepared for the birth of their now 18-month-old son. Beckley felt like the stores she visited were unorganized and not as kid-friendly as she had hoped, noting that some didn’t even allow parents shopping with their children to bring strollers inside.

“Being a mom is already so overwhelming, so we want to make the process a little better,” Beckley said.

Tiny Living owner Christine Beckley stands at the cash register in her new Marble Falls children’s store Tiny Living. She and her husband, K.C. Fawcett, run the 407 Main St. location, their first venture into the retail industry. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Although this is their first venture into retail, the couple leans on their previous work experience to help them navigate the ins and outs of their new business. Fawcett, who has a background in manual labor, helped build displays throughout the store, and Beckley, previously an office manager at a home health agency, uses her organizational skills daily as she places product orders and keeps the store tidy.

Currently, the two are the only employees, but Beckley hopes to expand sometime in the future.

Tiny Living is open 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and occasionally hosts booths at local farmers markets on Sundays.

To keep up with the store, visit the Tiny Living Facebook page.

