BCISD registering pre-k and kindergarten students, opens transfers window

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding its Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up through April 23 for next school year, which begins Aug. 18. The district is also accepting transfer student applications through April 30.

BCISD offers full-day pre-kindergarten classes for qualifying students.

Registration is online. Parents and caregivers of students new to the district’s prekindergarten or kindergarten program may register them on the new student webpage. Parents and caregivers of current BCISD pre-kindergarten students returning for kindergarten in 2021-22 may register them through the returning student webpage.

The first 200 parents/caregivers who complete online registration will receive a gift bag that includes a children’s book with parents’ guide; an activity book and crayons; and a limited edition Burnet Bullpup T-shirt for the first day of school.

Families can schedule tours of Shady Grove and Bertram elementary campuses during school hours. Contact the school’s front office: 512-756-2126 for Shady Grove and 512-355-2111 for Bertram.

The district is also accepting out-of-district and in-district transfer requests.

Out-of-district transfers are students who live outside of the district but want to attend its schools. In-district applies to students who live within the district but want to be reassigned to a different campus.

Transfer applications and instructions can be found online.

Transfer requests will be considered based on available space and teachers and the student’s attendance and discipline records. Parents will be responsible for their child’s transportation to and from school.

BCISD officials will notify applicants of acceptance or denial of request no later than Aug. 5.

For more information on transfers, contact Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124 or sschwartz@burnetcisd.net.

