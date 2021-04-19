Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

BCISD registering pre-k and kindergarten students, opens transfers window

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet CISD Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Round-up

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding its prekindergarten and kindergarten round-up through April 23 and is accepting transfer applications through April 30. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding its Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up through April 23 for next school year, which begins Aug. 18. The district is also accepting transfer student applications through April 30.

BCISD offers full-day pre-kindergarten classes for qualifying students

Registration is online. Parents and caregivers of students new to the district’s prekindergarten or kindergarten program may register them on the new student webpage. Parents and caregivers of current BCISD pre-kindergarten students returning for kindergarten in 2021-22 may register them through the returning student webpage

The first 200 parents/caregivers who complete online registration will receive a gift bag that includes a children’s book with parents’ guide; an activity book and crayons; and a limited edition Burnet Bullpup T-shirt for the first day of school.

Families can schedule tours of Shady Grove and Bertram elementary campuses during school hours. Contact the school’s front office: 512-756-2126 for Shady Grove and 512-355-2111 for Bertram.

The district is also accepting out-of-district and in-district transfer requests. 

Out-of-district transfers are students who live outside of the district but want to attend its schools. In-district applies to students who live within the district but want to be reassigned to a different campus.

Transfer applications and instructions can be found online

Transfer requests will be considered based on available space and teachers and the student’s attendance and discipline records. Parents will be responsible for their child’s transportation to and from school. 

BCISD officials will notify applicants of acceptance or denial of request no later than Aug. 5. 

For more information on transfers, contact Sharon Schwartz at 512-756-2124 or sschwartz@burnetcisd.net

editor@thepicayune.com 

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Highland Lakes at 24 percent vaccinated

4 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Cottonwood Shores tackles grease buildup, authorizing monthly restaurant inspections

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls High School choir program grows in numbers, awards, and prestige under director Bryce Gage

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *