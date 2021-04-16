GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 19-23
Both Marble Falls and Burnet school district boards as well as Marble Falls and Meadowlakes city councils will meet during the week of April 19-23. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtually, or both.
Monday, April 19
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet
- recognition of students competing for statewide and national titles
- discussion and possible action on approval of engagement letter for external audit services for 2020-21 fiscal year
- various financial reports
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Marble Falls Middle School Cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle
- possible approval for out-of-state travel for Marble Falls High School choir
- discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary fire alarm system
- General fund summary and expenditure report
Tuesday, April 20
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Marble Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St.
- proclamation of Dr. Jules Madrigal Day
- discussion and possible action declaring city of Marble Falls’ support of Second Amendment
- continuation of discussion and possible action on rezoning lots in Holly-Naumann Subdivision for proposed housing development
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St.
- discussion and possible action regarding application for variance
- discussion and possible action on change in International Property Maintenance Code to reflect control of weed height on improved versus unimproved properties
- appointment of members to Planning and Zoning Commission