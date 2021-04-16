GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 19-23

Both Marble Falls and Burnet school district boards as well as Marble Falls and Meadowlakes city councils will meet during the week of April 19-23. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, April 19

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

On the agenda:

recognition of students competing for statewide and national titles

discussion and possible action on approval of engagement letter for external audit services for 2020-21 fiscal year

various financial reports

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls Middle School Cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle

On the agenda:

possible approval for out-of-state travel for Marble Falls High School choir

discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary fire alarm system

General fund summary and expenditure report

Tuesday, April 20

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

proclamation of Dr. Jules Madrigal Day

discussion and possible action declaring city of Marble Falls’ support of Second Amendment

continuation of discussion and possible action on rezoning lots in Holly-Naumann Subdivision for proposed housing development

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St.

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding application for variance

discussion and possible action on change in International Property Maintenance Code to reflect control of weed height on improved versus unimproved properties

appointment of members to Planning and Zoning Commission

editor@thepicayune.com