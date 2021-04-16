Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of April 19-23

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Both Marble Falls and Burnet school district boards as well as Marble Falls and Meadowlakes city councils will meet during the week of April 19-23. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, April 19

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • recognition of students competing for statewide and national titles 
  • discussion and possible action on approval of engagement letter for external audit services for 2020-21 fiscal year
  • various financial reports

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls Middle School Cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle

On the agenda:

  • possible approval for out-of-state travel for Marble Falls High School choir
  • discussion and possible action on Highland Lakes Elementary fire alarm system 
  • General fund summary and expenditure report

Tuesday, April 20

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St.

On the agenda:

  • proclamation of Dr. Jules Madrigal Day 
  • discussion and possible action declaring city of Marble Falls’ support of Second Amendment
  • continuation of discussion and possible action on rezoning lots in Holly-Naumann Subdivision for proposed housing development 

Meadowlakes City Council  

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St. 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action regarding application for variance 
  • discussion and possible action on change in International Property Maintenance Code to reflect control of weed height on improved versus unimproved properties
  • appointment of members to Planning and Zoning Commission

