Cottonwood Shores buying new motors, upgrading wiring at water plant

The city of Cottonwood Shores is replacing two service motors and removing one of them at its water treatment plant as well as upgrading the facility’s electrical wiring so it’s all one system. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

After toggling together two electrical systems at the water treatment plant, Cottonwood Shores officials are bringing it all under one system.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes told councilors during a Thursday, April 15, meeting that crews will rewire the water treatment plant’s electrical system so its all PALL Water Filtration System wiring. Currently, the plant has a mix of PALL and the older Tonka Water Treatment System wiring.

He said it took “a lot of cross wiring and even manual switching” to make the two systems work together.

“During the (February) freeze, we had pumps that weren’t working and sensors not working,” Hughes said. “So we had to hotwire the system because it was two different systems. This will get the systems all in the PALL electrical system.”

The city is also replacing two service motors at the plant.

Funding for the $28,162.20 cost of purchases and upgrades will come from the city’s insurance. The city will chip in a $250 deductible.

Hughes noted city leaders want the work done before the Texas heat returns.

“In the summertime, you have to have (pumps) operating at their highest level,” he said. “They pump the water to the water tank. In the summer is when we have our highest usage.”

Crews have already replaced two pump housings for the water treatment system.

Many of the needs came to light during the February freeze, which shut down the city’s water system for several days

Hughes said he still has other objectives for the water plant, including getting a backup generator and improving equipment housing.

