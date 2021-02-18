Cottonwood Shores still without water

Frozen pipes at the Cottonwood Shores water tower have left the city without water. Courtesy photo

Cottonwood Shores residents and businesses are going without water for a second day due to frozen pipes at the city’s water tower.

“We are out of water,” said City Administrator J.C. Hughes. “We can’t get water into the water tower itself. We worked all day (Feb. 15) and got to the point where we could produce water. But pipes to the tower froze (Feb. 17). We tried to heat the pipes up from the ground, and it didn’t work.”

Normally, Cottonwood Shores would augment its water supply by simply connecting to the Horseshoe Bay system until it could fix the issue with its own system.

But because Horseshoe Bay is struggling with its own water issues, it simply can’t help Cottonwood Shores at this time, Hughes said.

“They just don’t have enough right now,” he added. “And we can’t put water in the tower right now because our pipes are frozen.”

Hughes noted the solution is the same for the majority of the state.

“What we need is 40-degree weather to thaw out these pipes,” Hughes said. “Then, we’ll have a boil water notice.”

The boil water notice will be needed since the city water system has experienced low pressure or loss of pressure. Hughes said it usually takes about two days for a water system to get clear of the issues requiring a boil water notice.

Check the city’s website for updates and more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com