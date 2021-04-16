Highland Lakes residents, employers invited to virtual workforce meeting

After announcing its Strategic Workforce Plan across its nine-county service area in March, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area is following up with virtual meetings at county levels to keep the effort and conversation going.

Workforce Solutions is hosting the Highland Lakes Workforce Matters Coalition virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19. Registration is available online.

“This kickoff is for everybody in Burnet and Llano counties,” said Brian Hernandez of Workforce Solutions. “The idea is we’re going to be unveiling the county plans for each of the areas. We’re going to talk about what we’re doing as a workforce board and with our regional partners to really find solutions to problems that are out there that are barriers to our workforce success.”

Some of those challenges, he said, include access to affordable housing, access to high-quality childcare, broadband and internet availability, and transportation.

Workforce solutions surveyed stakeholders, held workshops, and conducted forums in each of the nine counties it serves in 2019 and 2020 to uncover issues impacting job seekers, employees, and employers. It created a strategic plan that looks at the common challenges and breaks it down for each county.

The April 19 event is a chance for Highland Lakes residents to hear from Workforce Solutions about the plans for Llano and Burnet counties. These plans will help guide the organization’s efforts for the next three years.

A backbone of the effort going forward is the formation of county Workforce Matters Coalitions. Coalition members will work together to find solutions to some of the challenges within their counties.

During the Highland Lakes strategic plan kickoff, Hernandez said Workforce Solutions officials will discuss the creation of the coalitions and how people can get involved.

“Everyone is invited to the kickoff,” he added.

daniel@thepicayune.com