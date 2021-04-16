Burnet OKs agreement for manufactured home development; area to be annexed

As the cost of housing skyrockets across most of the Highland Lakes, a manufactured home development on the west side of Burnet could offer a more affordable option.

“I’m pretty excited about this development,” said Burnet City Manager David Vaughn. “They’re going to do some good things with it like requiring concrete foundations, and having (rock) underpinnings.”

The Burnet City Council approved a development agreement during its April 13 meeting with developer Hilltop Oaks LLC for a 96-lot project on 76 acres south of Texas 29 and east of FM 3509. The area is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction but will be annexed as a condition for getting city water service.

Vaughn said the solid foundations make it much easier for people purchasing property in the development to secure traditional home financing.

Other requirements for the homes include:

a two-car garage;

covered front decks at entry;

restrictions on having placing or storing items in the front yard;

and installation of a privacy fence if anything is placed or stored in the back or side yard so as not to be visible from the street.

Roads and drainage will be built to city standards and maintained by the homeowners’ association.

Individual home sites will be a minimum one-half acre.

“They’ve put together a great plan,” Vaughn said of the developer.

With traditional home prices continuing to rise, he pointed out that houses costing $200,000 or less are harder to find.

“This will be a good option for a lot of people,” he said.

daniel@thepicayune.com