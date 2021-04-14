Granite Shoals OKs short-term rental rules

Granite Shoals homeowners offering short-term rentals have 30 days to register their properties after the City Council adopted new rules during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 13. The rules apply to property owners who rent their houses for 30 days or less.

“We support what people want to do with their properties, and it gives us an opportunity to put rules and regulations in place to protect the city, protect the homeowner, and protect the people around them,” City Manager Jeff Looney said.

While 29 homeowners are already registered in the city, officials believe as many as 20 others are not. This new ordinance will help get everyone registered, Looney said.

“Now, the homeowners know how to come into compliance,” the city manager added. “They have 30 days to register and get going.”

Another new regulation involves the length of time owners have to contact the Granite Shoals Police Department if there’s an issue at their short-term rental property involving guests. Although the council agreed on 30 minutes, the decision came after much discussion.

The short-term rental committee had recommended 30 minutes, but Councilor Steve Hougen wanted to give owners more time, noting that most can’t make it back into the city that quickly. However, most owners have a designated person who serves as the liaison who can respond more quickly, committee members and Planning and Zoning commissioners told Hougen.

Registering more short-term rentals will result in greater hotel-motel tax revenue for the city.

By state law, those funds must go to promote tourism.

In other business, the council:

approved suspending the 8 percent interest fee to residents who received street liens for two years

approved a $325,000 request for a chlorine dioxide generator, chlorite storage tank, electrical, and SCADA control. The majority of the money will come from a Community Development Block Grant with a city match of $60,000 for administration and engineering.

appointed Councilor Ron Munos as the liaison between council and Emergency Services District No. 3

approved a final payment of $82,577 to All Seasons Sports for work on the multi-sports complex at Quarry Park

For more on the city of Granite Shoals, visit its website or call City Hall at 830-598-2424.

